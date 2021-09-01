Bangladesh beat New Zealand in first T20I: Records broken

Bangladesh bowled out New Zealand for just 60

The Bangladesh cricket team got the job done against New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series in Dhaka on Wednesday. Batting first, a second-string New Zealand were bundled out for just 60. In reply, Bangladesh were off to a poor start but got past the line eventually. Here we present the records that were broken.

BAN vs NZ

How did the match pan out?

The top four batters in the New Zealand side managed single-digit scores as the visitors were reduced to 9/4. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls added 33 runs for the fifth wicket before Bangladesh got wickets in a hurry. Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets. In response, the Tigers lost Mohammad Naim and Liton Das early on before the side got past the total steadily.

Win

Bangladesh win their maiden T20I match against New Zealand

For the first time in their history, Bangladesh have beaten the Kiwis in a T20I. Prior to this match, the two teams met on 10 occasions as New Zealand won all 10 of them. Earlier this year, New Zealand had hammered Bangladesh 3-0 in T20Is. However, post that Bangladesh sealed successive T20I series against Zimbabwe and Australia respectively.

Duo

Shakib and Mustafizur shine with the ball

Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets for just 10 runs in his four-over spell. The left-arm spinner has raced to 104 T20I wickets at 20.33. He is now four short of surpassing Lasith Malinga (107) for the most number of scalps in T20Is. Mustafizur (3/15) has raced to 71 T20I wickets at 18.91. He is the second Bangladesh bowler to take 70-plus scalps.

Records

A host of unwanted numbers for the Kiwis

New Zealand have posted their joint-lowest total in T20Is (60). Notably, they were also bowled out for 60 by Sri Lanka in 2014. New Zealand have posted the lowest T20I score against Bangladesh. The previous lowest total was set by Australia, who were bowled out for 62 recently. This was the seventh time NZ have been bowled out for less than 100 in T20Is.