ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root becomes the number one batter

Sep 01, 2021

Joe Root has overtaken Kane Williamson to be the top batter in ICC Test Rankings

England cricket team captain Joe Root has become the number one in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. After scoring another century - his third in the ongoing series against India - Root has returned to the top spot after a gap of six years. Root's brilliant run has seen him surpass New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Here are the details.

Root has 916 rating points

Root has been phenomenal in the Test series against India. The five-match series is tied 1-1 after three Tests as Root has amassed 507 runs at an astronomical average of 126.75. Notably, Root started the Test series, placed at number five. Root now has 916 rating points. Notably, he had 893 rating points after the second Test, gaining 23 points in total.

Rohit overtakes Kohli to be placed at number five

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has gone past Virat Kohli to take the fifth position in the Test Rankings for Batsmen. Rohit has 773 rating points, gaining one spot as Kohli slipped to sixth (766). The senior batter scored 19 and 59 in the two innings of the Headingley Test match. Cheteshwar Pujara has climbed three spots to be placed 15th.

Anderson moves to number five among bowlers

In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, veteran England pacer James Anderson rose one place to be fifth. Anderson (813 points) got past Kiwi left-arm pacer Neil Wagner. England's Ollie Robinson, who has been terrific in the Test series, advanced nine places to move up to No.36. Craig Overton, who impressed in the third Test, has re-entered the rankings at the 73rd spot.

Other notable gainers in the ICC Test Rankings

England's Jonny Bairstow, who has given a good account of himself, jumped five places up to 24th. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan, who hit a fifty on his Test return, is placed 88th. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained one place to enter the top 10.