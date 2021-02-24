India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. An astonishing five-wicket haul by Axar Patel helped India bundle out the visitors for 112. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets. India lost two quick wickets before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added a fifty-plus stand. Kohli departed thereafter. Here's more.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

England were off to a shaky start after electing to bat. Although the likes of Dominic Sibley and Jonny Bairstow departed in quick succession, Zak Crawley scored his fourth Test fifty (53). However, Axar (6/38) and Ashwin (3/26) decimated the batting line-up, bowling out the visitors before dinner. Besides, India finished on 99/3 at stumps as Rohit went on to score his 12th fifty.

Axar Axar shines again with the ball

After shining on his Test debut, all-rounder Axar yet again dazzled with the ball, this time in Ahmedabad. He took a wicket on his first ball of the match, and eventually added five more to his tally. This became the first instance of a spinner taking a wicket in first seven overs of the Day-Night Test. Axar finished with bowling figures of 6/38.

Do you know? Axar scripts history in Ahmedabad

An incredible bowling performance helped Axar become only the third Indian to take a five-wicket haul in first two Test matches, after Mohammad Nissar and Narendra Hirwani. Axar recorded figures of 5/60 in the second innings of previous game, his maiden Test.

Ishant A memorable outing for Ishant Sharma

Ishant, who is playing his 100th Test, gave India the first breakthrough in the form of Sibley (0). The former became only the second Indian fast bowler after the great Kapil Dev to feature in 100 Tests. Interestingly, Dev also scalped the first wicket of the match in his 100th Test (1989), having dismissed opener Aamer Malik for a duck.

Duo Rohit, Kohli drive India forward after England strike early

Toward the day's end, England came back in the hunt by taking two wickets. Shubman was (11) was sent back by Jofra Archer, while off-spinner Jack Leach outfoxed India's backbone Cheteshwar Pujara (0). However, Rohit slammed his 12th Test fifty, driving India forward along with captain Kohli. The duo added over 60 runs together, before Leach dismissed Kohli.

Tactic Have England missed the trick?