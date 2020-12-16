Following an action-packed white-ball leg, Australia and India are all set to lock horns in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, the match will be a Day/Night affair in Adelaide. While Australia boast a terrific record in pink-ball Tests, this will be the first such game for Team India on foreign soil. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Adelaide Oval will host the first Test from December 17 (9:30 AM IST). The wicket here assists the batsmen, with spin coming into play eventually. However, the fast bowlers are also able to produce movement with the pink ball. Besides, one can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Australia Cameron Green could make his Test debut

With no David Warner and Will Pucovski, either Joe Burns or Marcus Harris could open the innings. Skipper Tim Paine, in his recent statement, hinted that Australia could go with the Burns-Matthew Wade pair at the top. Further, all-rounder Cameron Green is in line to make his Test debut. Probable XI: Burns/Harris, Wade, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Green, Paine (C/WK), Cummins, Starc, Lyon, Hazlewood.

India Prithvi Shaw expected to open despite faltering in tour games

The Indian team has a rather settled combination. Prithvi Shaw is expected to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal despite a string of low scores in the warm-up games. Besides, it remains to be seen if skipper Virat Kohli goes with a four-pronged pace attack, considering the pink ball. Probable XI: Shaw, Agarwal, Pujara, Kohli (C), Rahane, Vihari, Pant (WK), Ashwin/Navdeep, Bumrah, Shami, Yadav.

Stats AUS vs IND: A look at the interesting stats

Australia have played seven Day/Night Tests so far, having maintained a 100% record. On the other hand, India have played only one such Test, the high-voltage Eden Gardens game against Bangladesh (won). While six Australians have registered centuries in Day/Night Tests, Kohli is the only Indian to have done so. Notably, the Indian captain also owns three tons in Adelaide in as many Tests.

Kohli vs Smith The battle between two heavyweights

The stakes will be high as the two modern-day greats, Kohli and Smith will take center stage. Smith presently averages 62.84 in Tests, second-best after Don Bradman (20+ matches). He has racked up 1,429 runs from 10 Tests at 84.05 against India. Meanwhile, Kohli has aggregated 1,604 runs in 19 Tests against Australia. Interestingly, the duo has seven tons against the respective oppositions.

Information Dream11: Smith, Kohli to lead the side