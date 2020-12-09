Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 02:22 pm
Parth Dhall
Indian captain Virat Kohli believes fast bowler T Natarajan would be a great addition the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Kohli praised the budding speedster, who helped India win the T20I series on his debut international tour.
He grabbed eyeballs with his yorkers and several variations, in the absence of marquee bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
Kohli heaped praise on the youngster after India claimed the T20I series.
"He's very composed, very sure of what he wants to do. He's a very hardworking guy, very humble guy, and you feel happy for guys who are committed and working hard for the team when they get the results and make the team win," he said.
"I hope that he continues to work hard on his game and continues to get better because a left-arm bowler is always an asset for any team. It will be a great thing for us heading into to the [T20] WC," added Kohli.
It is interesting to note that Natarajan wasn't originally a part of India's T20 squad.
He among the four net bowlers for the tour Down Under.
However, an injury to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy resulted in his T20I debut.
Natarajan certainly did justice to his selection, having finished as the leading wicket-taker in the three-T20I series with six scalps. His economy rate read 6.91.
After the series win, Natarajan said he wanted to execute his plans firmly.
"I just backed my strengths, the yorkers and cutters. I ask the wicketkeeper or captain whether I need to bowl the slower ones or yorker. I adapt to it depending on that. Whatever I did in the IPL, I wanted to execute it cleanly in Australia," he stated.
Natarajan delivered as many as 71 yorkers at the death (IPL 2020). He conceded only 57 off these deliveries at an economy of 4.81. Overall, Natarajan finished as SRH's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having scalped 16 at an average of 31.50.
The last couple of months have been fuitful for Natarajan.
He impressed the national selectors with his IPL performance.
Notably, Natarajan received his maiden T20I cap from Bumrah, after replacing Chakravarthy.
Earlier, he was added to India's ODI squad as cover for Navdeep Saini, and delivered a match-winning performance in the final game.
Natarajan's attributes will certainly be a plus for India, going forward.
