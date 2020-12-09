Indian captain Virat Kohli believes fast bowler T Natarajan would be a great addition the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli praised the budding speedster, who helped India win the T20I series on his debut international tour. He grabbed eyeballs with his yorkers and several variations, in the absence of marquee bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Here is more.

Praise Kohli lavishes praise on Natarajan

Kohli heaped praise on the youngster after India claimed the T20I series. "He's very composed, very sure of what he wants to do. He's a very hardworking guy, very humble guy, and you feel happy for guys who are committed and working hard for the team when they get the results and make the team win," he said.

Quote 'A left-arm bowler is always a great asset'

"I hope that he continues to work hard on his game and continues to get better because a left-arm bowler is always an asset for any team. It will be a great thing for us heading into to the [T20] WC," added Kohli.

Natarajan Natarajan finished as the leading wicket-taker of T20I series

It is interesting to note that Natarajan wasn't originally a part of India's T20 squad. He among the four net bowlers for the tour Down Under. However, an injury to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy resulted in his T20I debut. Natarajan certainly did justice to his selection, having finished as the leading wicket-taker in the three-T20I series with six scalps. His economy rate read 6.91.

Execution Wanted to execute my plans in Australia: Natarajan

After the series win, Natarajan said he wanted to execute his plans firmly. "I just backed my strengths, the yorkers and cutters. I ask the wicketkeeper or captain whether I need to bowl the slower ones or yorker. I adapt to it depending on that. Whatever I did in the IPL, I wanted to execute it cleanly in Australia," he stated.

Do you know? A phenomenal display in the IPL 2020

Natarajan delivered as many as 71 yorkers at the death (IPL 2020). He conceded only 57 off these deliveries at an economy of 4.81. Overall, Natarajan finished as SRH's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having scalped 16 at an average of 31.50.

Run Natarajan will be a plus for Team India