Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is disappointed with the miscommunication regarding Rohit Sharma's injury fiasco. Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir said head coach Ravi Shastri should have clearly communicated with captain Virat on the status. Notably, Team India missed the services of Rohit in the recently concluded ODI series as they ended up losing 1-2. Here is more.

Statement Gambhir highlights Kohli's previous statement

Gambhir highlighted Kohli's statement regarding "lack of communication" over the whole episode. "It's very unfortunate, because he's the captain. Virat Kohli, he's told the media that he had no clue about the update. Probably, the three most important people in this entire scenario are, the head physio, your head coach and your chairman of selectors," said Gambhir.

Quote 'Coaching staff and captain should have been on same page'

Reflecting on it further, Gambhir asserted, "all these people should have been on the same page and your head coach should have actually updated Virat Kohli on that front as to what's the update on Rohit Sharma."

Communication Kohli lamented 'lack of clarity' over Rohit's availability

Last week, Kohli lamented "lack of clarity" regarding senior batsman Rohit's availability for the Australian tour. He said Rohit and Ishant Sharma could have had better chances of participating, had they traveled to Australia directly after the completion of IPL. Considering the same, the BCCI, in an official statement, revealed that Rohit returned back from the UAE to "attend his ailing father".

Laxman VVS Laxman sides with Gambhir on the issue

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman sided with Gambhir on the issue. He said, "Rohit should have been selected and the communication gap is something which is disappointing. There are so many WhatsApp groups. There's a group mail which goes around." "I am not sure why was there a communication breakdown as far as this case is concerned and we are talking about senior players."

