The Indian cricket team has won its first game in the ongoing tour of Australia. After losing the first two ODIs in the three-match series, Team India won the dead rubber clash on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) shared a defiant stand to help India post 302/5. In reply, the Aussies failed to get past the target. Here are further details.

AUS vs IND How did the match pan out?

India lost Shikhar Dhawan early on, before Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli added 56 runs for the second wicket. After Gill's dismissal, India kept losing wickets to be reduced at 152/5. From there on, Pandya and Jadeja added a century-plus stand to defy the Aussies. In reply, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals. Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell's heroics weren't enough.

12k runs Kohli gets past 12,000 career ODI runs

Kohli accomplished yet another milestone in ODI cricket, having slammed 63 off 78 balls. During the innings, he became the fastest player to complete 12,000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the record set by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli became only the sixth player and second Indian (after Tendulkar) to register 12,000 ODI runs. Interestingly, Kohli is the only player among these to average over 50.

Fastest Kohli becomes fastest to 12,000 runs

Kohli completed 12,000 ODI runs in his 242nd inning, thereby becoming the fastest-ever to do so. The record was previously held by Tendulkar, who took 300 innings to attain the distinction. He reached the feat during the 2003 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Others to have achieved the milestone are Ponting (314), Sangakkara (336), Jayasuriya (379), and Jayawardene (399).

Records Finch registers a host of records

Australian skipper Aaron Finch (75) has raced to 5,232 career ODI runs at an average of 41.85. The star batsman notched his third successive fifty-plus score in the series. Finch registered his 29th career ODI fifty. He is now the seventh-highest scorer in Australia-India ODIs. Finch, who has 1,460 runs, surpassed Matthew Hayden (1,450). He amassed his ninth fifty against India.

Information Kohli smashes 60th career ODI fifty

Kohli slammed his 60th career ODI half-century. The star batsman also got his 10th ODI fifty against the Aussies. He now has 2,083 runs against Australia. He now has 12,040 runs in ODIs at an average of 59.31.

