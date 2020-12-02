Run Machine Virat Kohli continued his splendid run with an astonishing innings in the third ODI against Australia. The Indian captain accomplished yet another milestone in ODI cricket, having slammed 63 off 78 balls. During the innings, he became the fastest player to complete 12,000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the record set by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Here are his incredible numbers.

Feat Sixth cricketer to record 12,000 ODI runs

Kohli became only the sixth player and second Indian (after Tendulkar) to register 12,000 ODI runs. The top-five run-scorers are Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650). Interestingly, Kohli is the only player among these to average over 50. As of now, he has amassed 12,040 runs from 251 ODIs at a phenomenal average of 59.31.

Record Fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Kohli completed 12,000 ODI runs in his 242nd inning, thereby becoming the fastest-ever to do so. The record was previously held by Tendulkar, who took 300 innings to attain the distinction. He reached the feat during the 2003 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Others to have achieved the milestone are Ponting (314), Sangakkara (336), Jayasuriya (379), and Jayawardene (399).

Information Fastest to 10,000 and 11,000 ODI runs

It is interesting to note that Kohli was also the fastest to reach 10,000 and 11,000 runs in the format (in terms of innings). While he propelled to the first landmark in 205 innings, he completed the second in his 222nd innings.

Do you know? Most ODI hundreds after Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli already has second-most hundreds (43) in ODIs after Tendulkar. He recorded his 43rd century against West Indies, last year. Interestingly, the Indian skipper is touted to break the Master Blaster's record of 49 ODI tons soon.

