A century-plus stand by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India from trouble in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday. India, who have already lost the series, were restricted to 152/5 at one stage. However, the duo steered India to 302/5 in 50 overs. Australia are the favorites to get the job done in Canberra. Here's the mid innings report.

Batting India's batting order fails to impress

India lost Shikhar Dhawan early on, before Shubman Gill (33) and Virat Kohli (63) added 56 runs for the second wicket. After Gill's departure, the Men in Blue were handed crucial blows, with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul failing with the bat. From 123/4, India were reduced to 152/5, after Kohli was sent back to the hut.

Kohli Kohli becomes the sixth player to surpass 12,000 ODI runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli has become just the sixth player in ODI history to surpass the 12,000-run mark. He is also the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this milestone. Notably, Kohli is the fastest to 12,000 runs. He got to the milestone in his 242nd inning, bettering the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in his 300th inning.

Duo Pandya, Jadeja score fifties to help India surpass 300

Pandya (92*) and Jadeja (66*) added a 150-run stand for the sixth wicket against the Aussies. The two players slammed 12 fours and four sixes between them. Notably, this is India's third-highest sixth-wicket stand in ODIs and the best versus Australia. Pandya, who registered his highest ODI score, played sensibly alongside the experienced Jadeja. They added 76 runs in the last five overs.

