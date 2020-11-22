India on Saturday reported a single-day spike of over 45,000 coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 90.9 lakh cases. Meanwhile, nearly 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,33,283. While Delhi and Kerala continued to witness massive spikes, Rajasthan and Gujarat reported a record rise in infections. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 90,50,597 COVID-19 cases, 1,32,726 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 90,50,597 COVID-19 cases, including 1,32,726 deaths, 4,39,747 active cases, and 84,78,124 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 90,95,855 cases and 1,33,283 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 85.2 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 17,74,455 total cases, 46,573 deaths, 16,47,004 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,71,342 total cases, 11,641 deaths, 8,34,968 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,61,092 total cases, 6,927 deaths, 8,39,395 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,68,340 total cases, 11,586 deaths, 7,43,838 recoveries. Kerala: 5,57,441 total cases, 2,022 deaths, 4,88,437 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,24,223 total cases, 7,524 deaths, 4,93,228 recoveries. Delhi: 5,23,117 total cases, 8,270 deaths, 4,75,106 recoveries.

Key updates Rajasthan and Gujarat report record spikes

Rajasthan reported 3,007 new cases, marking the third consecutive day that the state saw a record single-day spike. The total number of cases has reached 2,40,676, which includes 2,146 deaths and 2,16,579 recoveries. Gujarat also reported the highest single-day spike of 1,515 cases. The state's tally has reached 1,95,917. 3,846 patients have died in the state, while 1,78,786 people have recovered.

Key updates Delhi reports 5.8k new cases; Haryana's tally reaches 2.15 lakh

Delhi and Kerala reported massive spikes of 5,829 and 5,772 cases respectively. Haryana reported 2,666 new cases, a day after reporting a record spike of 3,104 new cases. The state's tally climbed to 2,15,021 cases, 2,163 deaths, and 1,92,533 recoveries. West Bengal reported 3,639 new cases, pushing the tally to 4,52,770, which includes 7,976 deaths and 4,19,403 recoveries. Tamil Nadu reported 1,663 new cases.

Information 5.7k new cases in Maharashtra; Manipur's tally crosses 23k