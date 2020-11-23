India on Sunday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 91.4 lakh cases. The recovery rate has now reached 93.6%.

Meanwhile, at least 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,33,794.

Delhi and Kerala reported massive spikes, while Rajasthan saw a record rise in infections for the fourth consecutive day.

Here are more updates.