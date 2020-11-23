-
23 Nov 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 91.4 lakh with 44k new cases
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India
India on Sunday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 91.4 lakh cases. The recovery rate has now reached 93.6%.
Meanwhile, at least 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,33,794.
Delhi and Kerala reported massive spikes, while Rajasthan saw a record rise in infections for the fourth consecutive day.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 90,95,806 COVID-19 cases, 1,33,227 deaths
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 90,95,806 COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,227 deaths, 4,40,962 active cases, and 85,21,617 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 91,40,315 cases and 1,33,794 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 85.6 lakh.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday
Maharashtra: 17,80,208 total cases, 46,623 deaths, 16,51,064 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,73,046 total cases, 11,654 deaths, 8,36,505 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,62,213 total cases, 6,938 deaths, 8,41,026 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,69,995 total cases, 11,605 deaths, 7,45,848 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,62,695 total cases, 2,049 deaths, 4,94,664 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,29,863 total cases, 8,391 deaths, 4,81,260 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,26,780 total cases, 7,559 deaths, 4,95,415 recoveries.
Key updates
Rajasthan reports record spike; 6.7k new cases in Delhi
Rajasthan reported 3,260 new cases, marking the fourth consecutive day that the state saw a record single-day spike. The total number of cases has reached 2,43,936, which includes 2,163 deaths and 2,18,583 recoveries.
Delhi reported 6,746 new cases, marking a 12.2% daily positivity rate with 54,893 tests. The city also reported 121 fresh fatalities.
Kerala reported a staggering 5,254 new cases.
Key updates
1.5k new cases in Gujarat; Manipur reports 382 fresh infections
3,591 new cases brought West Bengal's tally to 4,56,361 cases, including 8,025 deaths and 4,23,129 recoveries.
Gujarat reported 1,495 new cases, a day after reporting a record single-day spike of 1,515 infections. The state's tally has reached 1,97,412, which includes 3,859 deaths and 1,79,953 recoveries.
Manipur reported a whopping 382 new cases, pushing the total to 23,400, which includes 236 deaths and 20,018 recoveries.
Information
Infections start to rise again in Maharashtra
As infections have started to rise in Maharashtra again, the state reported 5,753 new cases, marking the fourth consecutive day that daily infections crossed 5,500. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reported spikes of 2,588, 1,704, 1,655, and 1,121 new cases respectively.