Months into a border standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India has reportedly deployed "tunnel defenses" in Ladakh. The move would enable Indian forces to pre-empt any further transgressions from the People's Liberation Army (PLA). India and China have been engaged in a bitter standoff along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since early-May. Here are more details.

Hume pipes deployed in dug-in tunnels

The Indian Army has deployed large-diameter Hume-reinforced concrete pipes in dug-in tunnels, Hindustan Times reported citing senior military commanders. This would provide Indian troops shelter during an attack and a chance to surprise the adversary. Reportedly, the pipes are six-eight feet wide, allowing troops to easily move through them. They can also be heated, thus providing shelter from the biting cold.

China used tunnel defenses in Sino-Japanese war

The report stated that the Chinese have used tunnel defenses against the Japanese in the Second Sino-Japanese war. The PLA has reportedly built tunnel shelters to house aircraft at Lhasa airbase and underground pens to house nuclear ballistic missile submarines in Hainan Islands.

India-China border tensions escalated after May stand-off

Tensions along the LAC rose after a stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces near the Pangong Tso lake in early-May. Even as both sides held talks for a peaceful resolution, another clash in Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and a disputed number of Chinese casualties. The situation continues to be tense since fresh border escalations followed in late-August.

Ninth round of talks to be held soon