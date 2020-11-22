Honda has unveiled a limited-edition Repsol trim of its Hornet 2.0 motorcycle in India. The variant exhibits sporty paintwork inspired by Honda's Repsol racing team and also features orange-rimmed alloy wheels. It is identical to the standard Hornet 2.0 barring some cosmetic changes and is powered by a BS6-compliant 184cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol edition: At a glance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol edition is built on a diamond type frame and offers a naked roadster look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a short exhaust muffler, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a blue backlit LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and a hazard light switch. It weighs 142kg and gets a 12-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill makes 17.02hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hornet 2.0 Repsol edition comes with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. On the other hand, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?