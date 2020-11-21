Last updated on Nov 21, 2020, 07:41 pm
Written bySomnath Chatterjee
MG Motor has used the Beijing Auto show as a platform to showcase its new sports sedan, called the "MG5."
Owned by the SAIC Group, MG brand has been successful in India with their Hector and Gloster SUVs. But we think the MG5 sedan could be a perfect car to foray into the sedan segment in India.
Our exclusive first look tells exactly why.
The MG5 is a sedan that debuts the new aggressive design language of the company. With a length of 4,675mm, it is a Civic-sized sedan with a plenty of styling cues that make it seem more like a four-door coupe than a sedan.
The huge grille is flanked by slim, sweptback headlamps while the tapering roof line is executed well.
The interiors are high-quality and different from what we have seen on the current crop of MG cars. The steering wheel is a sporty three-spoke unit while the dash is angled toward the driver.
It is loaded with hi-tech features including a digital display plus and a large electric sunroof. Moreover, the space is quite generous despite the low-slung roof.
The MG5 will be available with 4-cylinder petrol engine options including a turbo unit. Transmission choices will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes that will send power to the front wheels.
If the sedan comes to India, we expect it to get the same engines that are available with the MG Hector and the Hector Plus, but with suitable tuning.
MG, at the moment, seems to be sticking with SUVs. But keep in mind that they did show some sedans at the Auto Expo held earlier this year, meaning the company is indeed looking to add more products to its range.
With its attractive Coupe-like silhouette, a hi-tech and premium cabin, and powerful engine options, the MG5 is sure to find buyers in India.
