MG Motor has used the Beijing Auto show as a platform to showcase its new sports sedan, called the "MG5." Owned by the SAIC Group, MG brand has been successful in India with their Hector and Gloster SUVs. But we think the MG5 sedan could be a perfect car to foray into the sedan segment in India. Our exclusive first look tells exactly why.

Exteriors MG5: At a glance

The MG5 is a sedan that debuts the new aggressive design language of the company. With a length of 4,675mm, it is a Civic-sized sedan with a plenty of styling cues that make it seem more like a four-door coupe than a sedan. The huge grille is flanked by slim, sweptback headlamps while the tapering roof line is executed well.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The interiors are high-quality and different from what we have seen on the current crop of MG cars. The steering wheel is a sporty three-spoke unit while the dash is angled toward the driver. It is loaded with hi-tech features including a digital display plus and a large electric sunroof. Moreover, the space is quite generous despite the low-slung roof.

Under the hood Power and performance

The MG5 will be available with 4-cylinder petrol engine options including a turbo unit. Transmission choices will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes that will send power to the front wheels. If the sedan comes to India, we expect it to get the same engines that are available with the MG Hector and the Hector Plus, but with suitable tuning.

Launch plans But the question is, will it come to India?