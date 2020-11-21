Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Innova Crysta MPV in India later this month. In the latest development, the upcoming model has been spotted at some dealership stockyards, hinting at its imminent launch. As for the highlights, the Innova Crysta (facelift) will have a refreshed design, a feature-loaded cabin, and will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift): At a glance

The upcoming Toyota Innova Crysta will feature a chrome-surrounded trapezoidal grille with horizontal slats, a revised bumper, faux skid plates, and a muscular bonnet. It will also have projector headlamps with LED DRLs, black-surrounded fog lamps, and 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the rear, the MPV will have a roof-mounted spoiler, a body-colored bumper, and wrap-around tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Innova Crysta (facelift) will be offered with two BS6-compliant engines options: a 2.4-liter diesel mill that makes 148hp/343Nm, and a 2.7-liter petrol motor that delivers 164hp/245Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) will offer a blacked-out 6-seater cabin with an air purifier, a rear-seat entertainment system, captain seats in the middle row, and ambient lighting. It will also sport a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it will have multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, hill-start assist, and vehicle stability control.

Information How much will it cost?