Written byHarshita Malik
Japanese automaker Toyota is planning to launch the facelifted model of the Fortuner SUV in India around mid-2021. In the latest development, select Toyota dealers have unofficially started accepting bookings for the car, as per Team-BHP.
Earlier this month, we exclusively shared the first look of the Fortuner (facelift), highlighting its new design as well as feature updates.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner retains the proportions of the outgoing model while featuring a slightly tweaked grille, new LED headlamps and taillights, revised alloy wheels, and an updated front bumper.
The top-end 'Legender' variant, however, has received noteworthy changes, including an aggressive-looking grille finished in black, new light fitments, 20-inch wheels, as well as dual-tone color options.
The India-specific Toyota Fortuner (facelift) is likely to feature a more powerful version of the existing 2.8-liter diesel engine. The updated motor will deliver around 201hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The facelifted Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious blacked-out cabin with ambient lighting, automatic climate control, leather seats, a wireless charging facility, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also gets a 9-inch touchscreen console with smartphone connectivity as well as a JBL audio system.
For safety, it offers multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and some radar-assisted safety features.
The official pricing details of the upcoming Toyota Fortuner will be revealed at the time of launch in mid-2021. However, it is expected to carry a significant premium over the current-generation model, which carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 28.66 lakh.
