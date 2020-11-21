Japanese automaker Toyota is planning to launch the facelifted model of the Fortuner SUV in India around mid-2021. In the latest development, select Toyota dealers have unofficially started accepting bookings for the car, as per Team-BHP. Earlier this month, we exclusively shared the first look of the Fortuner (facelift), highlighting its new design as well as feature updates. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner (facelift): At a glance

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner retains the proportions of the outgoing model while featuring a slightly tweaked grille, new LED headlamps and taillights, revised alloy wheels, and an updated front bumper. The top-end 'Legender' variant, however, has received noteworthy changes, including an aggressive-looking grille finished in black, new light fitments, 20-inch wheels, as well as dual-tone color options.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Toyota Fortuner (facelift) is likely to feature a more powerful version of the existing 2.8-liter diesel engine. The updated motor will deliver around 201hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner offers a spacious blacked-out cabin with ambient lighting, automatic climate control, leather seats, a wireless charging facility, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also gets a 9-inch touchscreen console with smartphone connectivity as well as a JBL audio system. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and some radar-assisted safety features.

Information How much will it cost?