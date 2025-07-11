Floods in Gurugram leave 8 dead; 3 of them teenagers 

A two-hour downpour in Gurugram on Wednesday night has led to a series of tragedies, leaving at least eight people dead. The victims died due to electrocution, drowning, and road accidents. Per HT, the first victim was identified as Akshat Kumar Jain, a 30-year-old software engineer who died after his motorcycle skidded on waterlogged tarmac and hit a pole with exposed live wires.

Electrocution incident Four victims died of electrocution The second victim was Pawan Kumar, a 26-year-old food delivery executive who died after touching an electric pole submerged in water. Prashant Mishra, a 22-year-old man, also died of electrocution while climbing rain-slicked stairs. Shailender Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, was swept into an uncovered roadside manhole near Sispal Vihar. A taxi accident on Khandsa Road killed Vanshika (24) and injured two others.

Infrastructure challenges Southern Peripheral Road caved in In another rain-related incident, the Southern Peripheral Road near Sectors 75-75A caved in for the third time in over a year, affecting traffic. The Rajiv Chowk underpass turned into a deep pool, submerging vehicles and stranding commuters. Visuals of people wading through waist-deep water went viral on social media, highlighting the chaos. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said teams cleared 40 major choke points overnight after receiving 133mm rainfall in 90 minutes.

Calls Over 222 vehicles were towed from flooded streets From early morning to 2:30am the next day, panicked callers dialed 1097 and 9999981800 for assistance with waterlogged roads, stuck autos, broken-down buses, and information on alternate routes to avoid traffic jams. According to TOI, the majority of calls were for abandoned or stuck automobiles. Over 222 vehicles were hauled from flooded or gridlocked areas of the city utilizing 32 cranes provided by civic officials.