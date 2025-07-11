Justin Bieber surprise drops 21-track album 'Swag' 

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has released his seventh studio album, titled Swag , on Friday. This came shortly after The Hollywood Reporter teased the same, and after a billboard featuring Bieber and the word "Swag" went viral online, sparking speculation about the album's title. Swag became his first album since 2021's Justice. It is now available to stream on all popular platforms.

Collaborations Album features collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain The album features collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain. These artists were mentioned by Bieber on social media in recent months. In addition to these high-profile collaborations, Bieber has also worked with UK singer-songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins (known for Kali Uchis's I Wish You Roses and The Weeknd's Die For You).

Personal touch Album is darker, more vulnerable than previous work The album is "darker, more vulnerable, and less polished" than Bieber's previous work. A source told People that "fans are in for a genre shift" with this new project. The pop star's recent experiences as a new father have also influenced the album's content. His 10-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, is said to be "the most precious to him."

Studio sessions Bieber held 'jam sessions' at his Los Angeles home Bieber had been busy in the studio, reportedly holding "jam sessions" at his Los Angeles home with DJ Tay James, musical director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin. He also traveled to Iceland in late April to finalize the album. The Eleven Deplar Farm hotel in Olafsfjordur, Iceland, where he stayed, has a detached studio that allowed him to record without distractions.