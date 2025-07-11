Justin Bieber surprise drops 21-track album 'Swag'
What's the story
Pop sensation Justin Bieber has released his seventh studio album, titled Swag, on Friday. This came shortly after The Hollywood Reporter teased the same, and after a billboard featuring Bieber and the word "Swag" went viral online, sparking speculation about the album's title. Swag became his first album since 2021's Justice. It is now available to stream on all popular platforms.
Collaborations
Album features collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain
The album features collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain. These artists were mentioned by Bieber on social media in recent months. In addition to these high-profile collaborations, Bieber has also worked with UK singer-songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins (known for Kali Uchis's I Wish You Roses and The Weeknd's Die For You).
Personal touch
Album is darker, more vulnerable than previous work
The album is "darker, more vulnerable, and less polished" than Bieber's previous work. A source told People that "fans are in for a genre shift" with this new project. The pop star's recent experiences as a new father have also influenced the album's content. His 10-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, is said to be "the most precious to him."
Studio sessions
Bieber held 'jam sessions' at his Los Angeles home
Bieber had been busy in the studio, reportedly holding "jam sessions" at his Los Angeles home with DJ Tay James, musical director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin. He also traveled to Iceland in late April to finalize the album. The Eleven Deplar Farm hotel in Olafsfjordur, Iceland, where he stayed, has a detached studio that allowed him to record without distractions.
Financial resolution
Bieber settled financial issues related to canceled tour
Bieber recently settled his remaining financial issues with AEG, the promoter of his canceled Justice tour. The settlement was related to a debt incurred due to the tour's cancellation in 2022. Bieber owed over $20 million to AEG for not fulfilling his contractual obligations. His then-manager Scooter Braun covered this debt through a loan from his company.