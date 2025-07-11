The new chip will be launched in September

NVIDIA is making a special AI chip just for China

NVIDIA is gearing up to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chip specifically tailored for the Chinese market. The move comes despite the ongoing US export restrictions on semiconductor technology. The new chip is likely to be launched as early as September, according to a report by Financial Times. It will be based on NVIDIA's Blackwell RTX Pro 6000 processor, which has already been modified to comply with current AI chip restrictions.