China's AI robots just played football without any human support

China has made history by hosting the world's first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) robot football match. The event featured teams from Tsinghua University and China Agricultural University, among others, competing in a 3-on-3 format. The robots played independently, relying on AI-driven strategies and advanced visual sensors. The final was a thrilling showdown where Tsinghua's team emerged victorious with a score of 5-3.

Technological progress Breakthroughs in visual sensors and autonomous decision-making on display The AI robot football match was a major demonstration of technological progress, featuring breakthroughs in visual sensors, autonomous decision-making, and fall-recovery systems. The event was not just about the sport but also highlighted China's growing prowess in robotics and artificial intelligence. The robots were able to locate the ball and navigate across the field quickly with their advanced vision sensors.

Match details Robots even celebrated after scoring The match was more about agility, balance, and AI-based decision-making than high-octane action. The robots even celebrated after scoring by raising their hands. The competition was a precursor to the World Humanoid Robot Games that will also be held in Beijing later this year.