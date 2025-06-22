This AI agent will assist store managers in China

Yum China, the operator of popular fast-food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut in the country, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to assist store managers. The move is in line with the wider trend in the restaurant industry to adopt AI technology for improved efficiency. The new assistant, called Q-Smart, was unveiled at the inaugural AI Day event held at Yum China's Restaurant Support Center in Shanghai .

Tech details AI-driven management system to assist managers Q-Smart is an AI-driven management system that allows natural language communication with store managers via wireless earphones and smartwatches. It is designed to help frontline managers with daily tasks like labor scheduling, inventory management, and quality/safety inspections. An introductory video showcased Q-Smart's capabilities like monitoring product sales data, adjusting preparation plans accordingly, notifying managers about updates, and reminding staff to confirm orders.

Testing phase Q-Smart currently being piloted at select KFC locations Having finished its initial development and testing phases, Q-Smart is now being piloted at select KFC locations. The pilot is being conducted with continuous iterative upgrades. Yum China's Chief Technology Officer Leila Zhang said the company has a strong digital infrastructure in restaurants, and wants to integrate more wearable devices into the system while deploying it across more stores.