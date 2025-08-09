Imam-ul-Haq slams 159 for Yorkshire, surpasses 5,000 List A runs

Pakistan international cricketer Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 159 runs for Yorkshire against Northamptonshire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup. The innings helped Yorkshire secure a massive 202-run victory at Wantage Road. This was Imam's highest score in List A cricket, with his previous notable score being 151 against England in 2019. Imam's knock was instrumental in inflicting Northamptonshire with their biggest home defeat in List A history. Imam, who is currently out of the Pakistan cricket team, has sent them a timely reminder.

Match details Imam's innings helps Yorkshire post record total As per ESPNcricinfo, Imam's stellar performance helped Yorkshire post a mammoth 374/5, their highest-ever List A score against Northamptonshire. The opener faced 130 balls, hitting 20 fours and two sixes in the process. Imam was well-supported by his Yorkshire teammates in their innings. He shared partnerships of 83 with Will Luxton (41), 158 with James Wharton (66), and 75 with Matt Revis, who scored a quickfire 69 off just 33 balls. Imam's innings was filled with a range of shots.

Bowling performance How did the rest of the match pan out? In response to Yorkshire's mammoth total, Northamptonshire struggled in their chase. The opening bowlers from Yorkshire, Matt Milnes and Ben Cliff, set the tone with tight spells. Though George Bartlett (30) and Justin Broad (24) added an aggressive 49-run stand in eight overs, no other batsman could contribute significantly. Dan Moriarty was the standout bowler for Yorkshire with figures of 4/38.

Runs Imam goes past 5,000 runs in 50-over format The 159-run knock from Imam's blade also marked his entry into the 5,000-run club in List A cricket. He entered the match with 4,857 runs from 117 matches at an average of 45.39, as per ESPNcricinfo. And now, he has raced to a tally of 5,016 runs from 118 List A games. This was the batter's 12 ton in the 50-over format. He owns 34 fifties.