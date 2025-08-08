Burnley sign Armando Broja from Chelsea for £20 million: Details

Burnley have announced the signing of Armando Broja from Chelsea . As per Fabrizio Romano, Burnley have shelled out a fee worth £20 million for the striker. This marks a major addition to Burnley's squad ahead of the new Premier League season. The Albanian international striker has signed a five-year contract at Turf Moor and becomes the second player this week to move from Stamford Bridge.

Player's statement 'It's a really positive time to be joining...' Broja expressed his enthusiasm over joining Burnley, saying, "It's a really positive time to be joining this club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. I can't wait to get going!" He added, "I'm feeling good, I'm ready and I'm excited about the challenge of playing for this club." The 23-year-old has played 38 times for Chelsea since making his debut in 2020.

Career trajectory Broja's stats and Burnley's 9th signing this summer Despite his potential, Broja struggled for regular first-team football at Chelsea. He has spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Southampton, Fulham, and Everton in recent seasons. The striker has scored eight goals in 76 Premier League appearances during his stints with Southampton, Everton, Fulham, and Chelsea. In between, he spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Vitesse, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances.

Information Burnley also landed Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea On August 6, Burnley completed the signing of French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea for a fee of more than £20m. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal. As per BBC Sport, the fee is similar to the £23.2m Chelsea paid to sign Ugochukwu from Rennes in 2023.