Babar Azam features in his 200th List A match: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's batting ace Babar Azam has attained a key milestone in the 50-over format, completing 200 caps in List A cricket. The milestone was achieved during the opening ODI against hosts West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. 132 of his List A appearances have come for Pakistan in ODIs. Here we decode his stats in the format.
Stats
Seventh-best average in List A cricket
Babar will enter his 200th List A game with 9,381 runs. His average of 54.54 is the seventh best among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has tallied 30 tons and 56 half-centuries, with 158 being his best score. Babar made his List A debut in February 2010, around five years before his maiden ODI appearance.
ODIs
Over 6,000 runs in ODIs
Earlier this year, Babar became the joint-fastest player to complete 6,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in his 123rd inning. The Pakistani batter will enter his 200th List A match with 6,235 ODI runs at an average of 55.17. His numbers include a strike rate of 87.95, alongside 19 tons and 37 fifties. He would be raring to enhance his numbers.
Babar vs WI
Babar averages 79.66 versus WI
Against the Windies, Babar has racked up 717 runs from 10 innings at an average of 79.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other batter with 200-plus ODI runs against WI boasts a better average than Babar. He has belted five centuries and a fifty against the team with the best score of 125*. Babar's first three ODI tons came in successive innings versus WI.