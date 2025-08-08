Babar Azam features in his 200th List A match: Stats

Pakistan 's batting ace Babar Azam has attained a key milestone in the 50-over format, completing 200 caps in List A cricket. The milestone was achieved during the opening ODI against hosts West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. 132 of his List A appearances have come for Pakistan in ODIs. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Stats Seventh-best average in List A cricket Babar will enter his 200th List A game with 9,381 runs. His average of 54.54 is the seventh best among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has tallied 30 tons and 56 half-centuries, with 158 being his best score. Babar made his List A debut in February 2010, around five years before his maiden ODI appearance.

ODIs Over 6,000 runs in ODIs Earlier this year, Babar became the joint-fastest player to complete 6,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in his 123rd inning. The Pakistani batter will enter his 200th List A match with 6,235 ODI runs at an average of 55.17. His numbers include a strike rate of 87.95, alongside 19 tons and 37 fifties. He would be raring to enhance his numbers.