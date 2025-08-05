Babar Azam boasts best ODI batting average vs WI: Stats 

The Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. Talismanic batter Babar Azam is among the players to watch out for in the series as he boasts a stellar record in ODI cricket. His numbers against WI are also nothing but sensational. Here we decode the same.

Numbers Babar averages 79.66 versus WI Against the Windies, Babar has racked up 717 runs from 10 ODIs at an average of 79.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other batter with 200-plus ODI runs against WI boasts a better average than Babar. He has belted five centuries and a fifty against the team with the best score of 125*. Babar has a strike rate of 92.63 versus WI. Notably, he is among the 10 Pakistani batters with 700-plus ODI runs against WI.

DYK Babar owns three successive ODI tons vs WI Babar, who made his ODI debut in May 2015, scored his first century in the format a year later in 2016, recording 120 against WI in Sharjah. This was followed by scores of 123 and 117 in the same series, making him the third Pakistani batsman and eighth batsman overall to score three consecutive ODI hundreds. In fact, Babar scored four tons in his first five outings against WI.

Stats Breaking down Babar's stats versus WI In three matches at home, Babar has 181 runs versus WI, averaging 60.33. He has one century and a fifty. In three away matches in West Indies, he has scored 154 runs at 77.00, scoring one ton (125*). In four neutral venues, Babar has piled up 382 runs from four matches at 95.50. Notably, 360 of these runs have come in the UAE (3 centuries).