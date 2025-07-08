Both Shadab and Rauf are out with injuries

Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan to miss Bangladesh T20Is: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 03:50 pm Jul 08, 202503:50 pm

What's the story

Pakistan will be without the services of their star players Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The matches are scheduled to take place in Mirpur, Dhaka, between July 20 and 24. Shadab recently underwent shoulder surgery and is currently in rehabilitation, while Rauf is suffering from a hamstring injury. Here are further details.