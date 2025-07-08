Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan to miss Bangladesh T20Is: Here's why
What's the story
Pakistan will be without the services of their star players Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The matches are scheduled to take place in Mirpur, Dhaka, between July 20 and 24. Shadab recently underwent shoulder surgery and is currently in rehabilitation, while Rauf is suffering from a hamstring injury. Here are further details.
Team composition
A look at 15-member squad
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the full squad for the Bangladesh T20I series, led by Salman Agha. The team also includes Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris. Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan are the wicket-keepers while Saim Ayub is also part of the squad. The uncapped players in this line-up are Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza.
Information
Pakistan squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Sufiyan Muqeem.
Information
Schedule of T20I series
Bangladesh and Pakistan will clash in three T20Is on July 20, 22, and 24. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka will host the matches. The series will be a lead-up to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka.