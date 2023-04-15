Sports

PAK vs NZ: Haris Rauf claims his best T20I figures

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 15, 2023, 10:10 am 2 min read

Rauf claimed 4/18 in 3.3 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan put up a dominating performance in the opening T20I against New Zealand, claiming an 88-run win. Haris Rauf was the chief architect of Pakistan's victory, having recorded 4/18 in 3.3 overs. These are his best figures in the format. Owing to his brilliance, the Kiwis could were folded for 94. Here we look at his stats in T20I cricket.

A fiery spell from Rauf

Chasing 183 in Lahore, the visitors never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Rauf did the damage in the middle overs as he scalped key wickets of Tom Latham (20) and James Neesham (15). Rachin Ravindra (2) and Benjamin Lister (0) were his other two victims in the contest as the Black Caps lost their last five wickets inside six runs.

Best figures for Rauf

Rauf, who made his international debut in January 2020, has now raced to 76 wickets in 58 T20Is at 21.97 (ER: 8.02). Meanwhile, this was his second four-fer in T20Is and as mentioned above, his best figures in the format. Shadab Khan (102), Shahid Afridi (98), Umar Gul (85), and Saeed Ajmal (85) are the only Pakistan internationals with more T20I wickets.

Do you know?

Rauf's tally of 76 T20I wickets is the joint-most for any bowler since his debut. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga stands par with him. Among Pakistan players, Shadab Khan (56) trails him in this regard.

Third-most wickets against NZ

Rauf has certainly enjoyed tackling NZ as he has now raced to 18 wickets in eight games against them at an economy rate of 7.42. He has not taken more wickets against any other team. Both his four-fers in T20Is have been recorded against the Kiwis. Notably, only Lasith Malinga (20) and Shahid Afridi (21) have scalped more T20I wickets against NZ.

How did the game pan out?

Fakhar Zaman (47) and Saim Ayub (47) starred with the bat as Pakistan were bundled out for 182 in 19.5 overs. Matt Henry (3/32) claimed a hat-trick. In reply, the Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals. Besides Rauf, Imad Wasim claimed two wickets in the only over he bowled. The visitors were eventually folded for 94 in just 15.3 overs.