Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez ruled out for season remainder

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 01:58 am 2 min read

Manchester United﻿ suffered a massive blow as defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. United confirmed the development as the Argentine has fractured a metatarsal bone in his foot. He was stretchered off in United's 2-2 draw versus Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League first-leg quarter-final tie. He sustained the injury in the 86th minute.

Dual blow for Manchester United

Besides Martinez, Raphael Varane, who was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the game versus Sevilla, is expected to be out for a few weeks. Man United now have two fit central defenders. Left-back Luke Shaw could be used as well when required.

Injury woes for MUFC

Marcus Rashford suffered a groin injury against Everton in United's 2-0 win in the Premier League. He is set to miss the next few games. Alejandro Garnacho has been on the sidelines for weeks and could make a comeback at the end of the season. Shaw missed out on the Everton game and did not feature against Sevilla. He might return against Nottingham Forest.

Other players who suffered injuries

Donny van de Beek was ruled out for the rest of United's 2022-23 campaign having suffered a knee injury versus Bournemouth. Christian Eriksen suffered from a knee injury and was out since January. He has now returned to the side, making successive substitute appearances. Anthony Martial has had a frustrating campaign with injuries and fitness. However, he has now returned to action.

United need assurance from the players available

United will now need to use the players in the squad and make sure everyone is ready. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the two central defenders available. Shaw might come in as a cover. Meanwhile, Casemiro's role as a defensive midfielder becomes all the more important.Erik ten Hag believes he has good players and the desired depth for the upcoming games.