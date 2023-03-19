Sports

Manchester United down nine-man Fulham; reach FA Cup semis: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 19, 2023, 11:58 pm 2 min read

Willian was sent off for a handball and Mitrovic was also asked to leave for dissent (Source: Twitter/@EmiratesFACup)

Manchester United came from behind to beat nine-man Fulham 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup 2022-23 season on Sunday. Aleksandar Mitrovic handed Fulham a deserved lead in the 50th minute. However, Fulham lost their heads as Willian was sent off for a handball and Mitrovic was also asked to leave for dissent. United scored the penalty and two more goals.

United overcome Fulham

Fulham were the better side in the first half and caused United issues. Erik ten Hag's side did create some openings but weren't at their best. Fulham continued to dominate in the second half as David de Gea made some outstanding saves. Mitrovic then scored the opener before United hit back once Willian conceded a penalty and Fulham were down to nine men.

Poor decisions cost Fulham the tie

Antony had a break after a Fulham attack and managed to find Jadon Sancho clear. Sancho rounded goalkeeper Bernd Leno before shooting. Willian made a clearance off the line but handled it. After a VAR check, the referee went to the monitor and sent Willian off, besides giving a penalty. Mitrovic lost his cool and received a red and so did manager Marco Silva.

60 Man United goals for Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes scored United's equalizer by converting the resulting penalty conceded by Willian. He also scored the third in the dying moments. Fernandes has now raced to 10 goals in all competitions for United this season. He also has 10 assists under his belt. Overall, Fernandes has scored 60 goals for United, surpassing Chicharito and Robin van Persie (59 each).

4th successive 3-1 win for United in FA Cup 2022-23

United have now won four successive games in the FA Cup 2022-23 season by a 3-1 margin. All these wins have come at home. United beat Everton, Reading, West Ham United, and now Fulham, scoring 12 goals and conceding four.

Sabitzer's game by numbers

On-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored United's second goal. As per Statman Dave, Sabitzer clocked a 79% pass accuracy, besides managing 4 shots, 2 interceptions, 1 key pass, 1 tackle won, and 1 block.

Key records scripted in the match

As per Opta, there were just 265 seconds between Willian's red card with the score 0-1 to Fulham, and the hosts going 2-1 up with Fulham down to nine men. United have reached the FA Cup semis for the 31st time (highest). Fulham are winless in their last 16 matches across competitions (D3 L13) versus Man United.