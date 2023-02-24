Sports

Lewandowski scores 25-plus club goals in 12 successive campaigns: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 24, 2023, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Lewandowski has now scored 25-plus goals in 12 successive campaigns (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Robert Lewandowski continued his goal-scoring spree in European club football. Veteran Polish striker - Lewandowski - reached the 25-goal mark in 2022-23 when he netted a penalty for Barcelona against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League playoff 2nd-leg tie. Lewandowski has now scored 25-plus goals in 12 successive campaigns (club level). Lewandowski's goal wasn't enough as United mounted a comeback to progress through.

Lewandowski's numbers in the 2022-23 season

In 19 La Liga matches, Lewandowski has amassed 15 goals this season. He has also made his presence felt with five assists. He managed one goal in the Europa League after Barca were demoted, having earlier hammered five goals in the Champions League. Besides, Lewandowski has scored two goals each in the Spanish Super Cup (1 assist) and Copa del Rey respectively.

25-plus goals in 12 successive club-career campaigns

Lewandowski started his goal-scoring spree for Borussia Dortmund in 2011-12, hammering 30 goals across competitions. He followed that up with 36 goals in 2012-13 and 28 in 2013-14. Lewy moved to Bayern Munich next, scoring 344 goals in 375 matches. His season-wise goals for Bayern were 25, 42, 43, 41, 40, 55, 48, and 50. For Barca, he has 25 goals in 30 games.

Lewandowski's club career in numbers

Lewandowski managed 103 goals in 187 games for Dortmund. He won 4 trophies with Dortmund, including two Bundesliga honors. He enjoyed himself in Bayern, ending up with 344 goals, scoring 40-plus goals in each of the final 7 seasons at the club. Lewandowski won 19 honors with Bayern. Overall in his club career, Lewy has scored 565 goals in 776 games.

United beat Barcelona to advance further

Manchester United earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Barcelona in their UEL playoff tie (2nd leg) to advance. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Barcelona took a 1-0 lead after Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty after Bruno Fernandes committed a foul. However, Fred and Antony scored in the second half to hand United a 4-3 win on aggregate.