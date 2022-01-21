Sports

Decoding the unbreakable records held in Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is Germany's top football domestic competition which was founded in 1963. The league comprises of 18 teams unlike other major European leagues (20 teams). Bayern Munich is the most successful club in Bundesliga history. They are also the favorites to win this season. Over the years, we have had several mega records and stats. We look at the unbreakable records in Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga is one of the highly rated domestic football leagues in the world.

Since it's inception, top players across generations went on to grace the league.

Bayern have enjoyed tremendous success, boasting of several world class players.

Players like Gerd Muller left a rich legacy.

At present, the record-breaking Robert Lewandowski has dominated the scenes, enjoying a tremendous amount of consistency.

Bayern Most Bundesliga titles

Bayern Munich have won a record 30 Bundesliga titles and can add to the tally by end of 2021-22. The clubs with the second-highest number of trophies are Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach (5 each). With such a lead in terms of trophies, Bayern will forever stay upfront. Moreover, Bayern have won nine successive Bundesliga honors from 2012-13 to 2020-21 (a league record).

Records Some major unbreakable Bundesliga records held by Bayern

Bayern Munich have also been crowned champions as early as March in the 2013-14 season. They hold the record for most number of games left when becoming champions (7 in 2013-14). The club holds the record for most points earned away from home (47) in the 2012-13 season. They also have the most wins in a season (29) on two accounts.

Goals Unbreakable records related to goals

Bayern scored a staggering tally of 101 goals in the 1971-72 season (record). They also set the record for the highest number of scored goals in a season at home (69) in the 1971-72 season. They have scored most goals in a season away (47) in 2019-20. Bayern have let in the lowest number of goals conceded in a season (17 in 2015-16).

Duo Muller and Lewandowski hold these unbreakable records

Gerd Muller scored a staggering 365 goals for a single club in Bundesliga. Muller and Lewandowski are the only players with 300-plus goals in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski scripted a special record last season, scoring 41 goals. He broke a long-standing record of Muller (40 goals), scripted in 1971-72. Lewandowski's 43-goal mark in a calendar year could stay for a long time.

Do you know? Lewandowski holds these unique league records

Polish international Lewandowski has a unique record of scoring the highest number of goals in a single game as a substitute (5 in the 2015-16 season). The veteran striker is the only foreign player to score 300 Bundesliga goals.