Ganguly wanted to issue Kohli show-cause notice following his press-conference

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli was removed as India's ODI captain in December

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wanted to issue a show-cause notice to former Indian captain Virat Kohli after the latter targeted the cricket board, news portal India Ahead reported on Thursday. It is understood that BCCI secretary Jay Shah urged Ganguly against sending the notice. In an extensive interaction with the media last month, Kohli highlighted the board's decision to sack him as ODI captain.

Context Why does it matter?

Kohli has been embroiled in controversies after leaving India's T20I captaincy.

In December, Ganguly revealed the board had asked Kohli to continue as T20I captain.

However, the latter denied the same, stating his decision was "received well".

Thereafter, the BCCI sacked Kohli as captain in 50-over cricket.

Kohli later conceded that the board informed him about this decision 90 minutes before the official announcement.

A BCCI source informed India Ahead that Ganguly was perturbed by Kohli's comments and wanted to issue a show-cause notice, however, secretary Jay Shah intervened. Meanwhile, board members did not want to make things obnoxious for Indian players who were playing in South Africa.

Captaincy Controversy regarding ODI captaincy

As speculations regarding T20I captaincy were rife, Kohli was removed as India's ODI skipper. The selectors informed him about the same 90 minutes before they announced India's squad for SA Tests. Defending the board's decision, chief selector Chetan said, "When you're in the middle of the series, you can't always say such things. You decide only when the selectors start thinking about that format."

Tests Kohli stepped down as captain in Test cricket

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Kohli led India to a historic win in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. However, India lost in Johannesburg and Cape Town. A day after India's series defeat, Kohli stepped down as Test captain. He has officially given up captaincy across all three formats. While Rohit leads the white-ball sides, the BCCI is yet to name the red-ball captain.

Reign Kohli took charge of all three formats in 2017

Kohli took charge of India's Test side in December 2014 after MS Dhoni retired. He went on to become the nation's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. The former was named the captain of ODI and T20I sides in 2017. Kohli led India in 50 T20Is, winning 30 of them (two Super Overs). India played 95 ODIs in his leadership (65 wins).