Harbhajan Singh in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 21, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@harbhajan_singh)

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. The latest development was confirmed by Harbhajan from his official Twitter handle. Confirming the news, he also requested those who came in close proximity with him to self-isolate themselves. Harbhajan, who is counted among the best off-spinners to represent India on the international stage, announced retirement from all forms of cricket last month.

Context Why does it matter?

In the last couple of weeks, several cricketers have tested positive for the coronavirus as the COVID-19 has continued to wreak havoc all over the world.

India's Under-19 team, which is currently in West Indies for the World Cup, was hampered by the same after four players in the squad contracted the virus.

The Ashes 2021-22 was also marred with several positive cases.

Statement Harbhajan confirmed the news on Twitter

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms," he wrote on Twitter. He is currently in quarantine at home and "taking all the necessary precautions" to fight it. "I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he added. He concluded his tweet by urging his followers to "be safe" amid the third wave of coronavirus.

Twitter Post Harbhajan retired from cricket last month

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Details Harbhajan Singh bid adieu to cricket last month

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@icc)

Harbhajan announced retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021. The legendary cricketer shared the news with his followers on Twitter. He left professional cricket as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests (417). He won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup with Team India. Harbhajan was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set-up from 2008 till 2017.

Numbers Harbhajan Singh's career in numbers

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@icc)

Harbhajan made his international debut against Australia in 1998 in Bengaluru. He made his ODI debut in the same year against New Zealand. Bhajji finished with 269 ODI scalps at 33.35. He represented India in 28 T20Is, taking 25 scalps at 25.32. Harbhajan claimed 780 FC wickets, besides taking 393 List A scalps, and 235 in T20s.