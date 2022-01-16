Under-19 World Cup: India beat South Africa in tournament opener

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 16, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

India defeated SA by 45 runs U-19 WC opener (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yash Dhull led his side from the front as the India U-19 cricket team recorded a clinical 45-run victory against South Africa U-19 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to kick off their World Cup campaign on a positive note. India underperformed with the bat, scoring 232/10 in 46.5 overs. However, the bowlers outplayed the South African batters to record their first win.

Context Why does it matter?

With four titles in their kitty, India are the most successful side in the competition.

They are among the early favorites to take the ICC U-19 WC trophy home.

With their dominant victory over SA, India have increased their chances to qualify for the next round of the tournament as their remaining two group games are against minnows Ireland U-19 and Uganda U-19.

Match How the match panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Batting first, India were bowled out for 232 runs. Dhull starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 100 balls with the help of 11 boundaries. Kaushal Tambe (35) and Shaik Rasheed (31) also made valuable contributions. Chasing 233 runs to win, the young Proteas brigade fell short by 45 runs. Dewald Brevis (65 off 99) top-scored for South Africa.

Details Indian spinners strangle SA in the middle overs

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Africa had a decent start with the bat, adding 58/2 in 12 overs. SA lost the match during the middle-overs when Indian spinners took charge of the game. India gave away just 64 runs from 12 to 31 overs and it resulted in SA's batting collapse. South Africa lost their last seven wickets for 49 runs as Vicky Ostwal completed his fifer.

Information Other results and schedule

Zimbabwe U-19 defeated Papua New Guinea U-19 by 228 runs. Ireland U-19 started their WC campaign with a 39-run victory over Uganda U-19. United Arab Emirates (UAE) U-19 hammered Canada U-19 by 49 runs. There is just one game scheduled for Sunday with Bangladesh U-19 taking on England U-19 in a Group A match at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.