Revisiting KL Rahul's incredible Test ton at Lord's (2021)

KL Rahul has emerged as one of the most versatile batters in Test cricket . His incredible record in England conditions speaks volumes about his stature. Notably, Rahul scored a terrific century the last time India played a Test at Lord's. It resulted in India's third-ever Test win at the Home of Cricket. Have a look at his record-breaking innings.

Knock Rahul slammed a 250-ball 129 Rahul laid the foundation for India's historic Test win at Lord's in 2021. He scored a masterful 250-ball 129, powering India to 364 in the first innings. His knock had 12 fours and a six. Notably, Rahul added a 126-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma after England invited India to bat under difficult conditions. The former batted for nearly 400 minutes.

Record One of 10 Indians with a Test ton at Lord's Rahul became only the 10th Indian to smash a hundred at Lord's in the longest format. He joined the likes of Vinoo Mankad (1952), Dilip Vengsarkar (1979, 1982, 1986), Gundappa Viswanath (1979), Ravi Shastri (1990), Mohammad Azharuddin (1990), Sourav Ganguly (1996), Ajit Agarkar (2002), Rahul Dravid (2011), and Ajinkya Rahane (2014) on this elite list.

Information Rahul joined these legends Rahul also became the fifth Indian opener with multiple Test tons in England. Others on the list are Dravid, Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, and Shastri (two each). Earlier in the ongoing series, Rahul went past these legends with his third such ton.

Information Record stand for India As mentioned, Rahul and Rohit added 126 runs for the first wicket. This was the first century stand by Indian openers outside Asia in Tests since the start of 2011. The last Indian pair to do so was Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (in 2010).