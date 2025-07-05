Edgbaston Test: England three down in pursuit of 608 runs

England are three wickets down in pursuit of a 608-run target versus India in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. Day 4 saw India resume the proceedings at 64/1. They went on to reach a score of 427/6d. KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored pivotal runs. In response, England are 72/3 at stumps, needing 536 runs to win.

India innings Summary of India's innings India added 32 runs in the 1st session before overnight batter Karun Nair perished for 26. Gill joined Rahul as the latter got to a half-century before being dismissed. Gill and Pant then added 110 runs for the 4th wicket. Pant scored an entertaining 65. Indian skipper Gill raced to a ton and added 175 runs alongside half-centurion Jadeja. India declared thereafter (427/6).

Rahul 3,000 runs as an opener; 18th fifty overall in Tests Senior batter Rahul brought up his fifth 50-plus Test score as an opener in England. Rahul, who departed for 55, also completed 3,000 Test runs as an opener (100s: 8, 50s: 15). Rahul has raced to 3,039 runs as an opener at 36.17. He has overall raced to 3,493 runs at an average of 34.58 from 60 Test matches (100s: 8, 50s: 18).

Pant Rishabh Pant entertains fans with 16th Test fifty Pant walked out when India were 126/3. He played an aggressive knock with his trademark shots. Pant was helped by a dropped catch when batting on 10. He made England pay, scoring a brisk 65. His knock had 8 fours and 3 sixes. The Indian Test vice-captain has raced to 3,290 runs at 44.95. This was his 16th Test fifty (100s: 8).

Do you know? Pant completes 2,000 Test runs in SENA nations In away Tests (home of opposition), Pant now owns 7 fifties (100s: 6). He has smashed 2,184 runs from 31 matches (56 innings). Notably, Pant has surpasses 2,000 runs in SENA nations. He owns 2,023 runs at 41.28 (100s: 6, 50s: 6).

Sixes Pant owns this unique sixes record in away nations During his knock of 65, Pant hit 3 maximums as mentioned. He has raced to 86 maximums in Tests. Notably, 34 of his maximums have come against England. The record Pant made was getting to 24 sixes in England. This is now the most by a batter in a visiting nation. Pant broke Ben Stokes' record of 21 sixes in South Africa.

Gill Gill follows up 269 with another century at Edgbaston Gill slammed a fine century (161) in India's 2nd innings. Earlier, he slammed a record-breaking 269 runs in the 1st innings. Gill floored England with a knock of 161 from 162 balls. He hit 13 fours and 8 sixes. He was dismissed by spinner Shoaib Bashir, looking to go for a big one.

Tons Gill slams his 8th Test ton, including 5 against England Gill brought up his 8th century in Tests (50s: 7). He owns 2,478 runs at 42-plus, including 1,100-plus runs versus England (1,177), as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus England, he now owns 5 Test tons (50s: 4). In away Tests (home of opposition), Gill owns 1,234 runs (100s: 4, 50s: 2). Lastly, he has also surpassed 600 runs (673) in England (100s: 3).

Records Gill attains these feats with double-hundred and hundred Gill is just the 2nd Indian batter to slam a double-hundred and a hundred in the same Test after legend Sunil Gavaskar, who did so versus West Indies in 1971 (Port of Spain). Overall, Gill is the 9th batter to score a double-ton and a ton in the same Test. It's also the second by a captain after Graham Gooch vs IND (Lord's, 1990).

Feat Gill joins Gavaskar and Kohli with this record As per Cricbuzz, Gill is the 3rd Indian skipper with centuries in both innings of a Test. India captains with hundreds in both innings of a Test: Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, Kolkata, 1978 Virat Kohli vs AUS, Adelaide, 2014 Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025

History Gill makes history with double-ton and 150 (same Test) Gill entered the record books in Test cricket. He is the first player to score a double-ton and 150 in the same Test. As mentioned, he scored 269 and 161 in this Test. As per Cricbuzz, Gill is also the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border (150* & 153) against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980.

400 Fifth batter and Ist Indian with 400-plus runs (same Test) Another record Gill has achieved is becoming the 5th batter in Test history with 400-plus runs in a same match. He is also the first Indian batter to do so. Gill tallied 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test which is the 2nd-most by a batter after Graham Gooch vs India (456 runs in 1990).

Jadeja Jadeja slams twin fifties versus England at Edgbaston After scoring 89 in the 1st innings, Jadeja remained unscathed on 69 in India's 2nd innings. Jadeja walked in when India were 236/4. He took his time and defended rather than upping the tempo. He only opened up later on especially after tea. Jadeja smashed 69* from 118 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 1).

3,500 Jadeja surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket With scores of 89 and 69* in this Test, the southpaw has raced to 3,564 runs at 36. He owns 24 fifties in addition to slamming 4 tons. In 22 Tests versus England (37 innings), Jadeja has smashed 1,225 runs at 37.12. This was his 10th fifty-plus score versus England (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Jadeja owns 1,462 runs in away Tests (home of opposition).

England innings England lose three wickets England lost Zak Crawley for a duck after Ben Duckett got off to a quick start in the 1st over. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Crawley, who nicked one behind to slips. Duckett showed his intense with a knock of 25 off 15 balls before getting out to Akash Deep. The pacer then broke Joe Root's defense to reduce England to 50/3.