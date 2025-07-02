Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his 4th Test fifty versus England: Stats

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a deserved century on Day 1 of the 2nd England vs India Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The young opener perished to Ben Stokes in the 2nd session after a well made 87 runs from 107 balls. Jaiswal was part of two fifty-plus stands during his time at the crease. A poor shot ended his stay. Here's more.

Knock Jaiswal carries India past 160 Jaiswal batted well against the Englishmen and after seeing off the new ball, he opened up. He shared an 80-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Karun Nair (31). India headed to lunch on 98/2 with Jaiswal scoring 62 from 69 balls. In the 2nd sesssion, he built on his knock and carried India past 160 before perishing to Stokes in the 46th over.

Information Stokes gets the dangerous Jaiswal Jaiswal was left shocked with his dismissal. A hit me ball which was wide and short outside off, saw Jaiswal go for the cut and he bottom edged the same behind. Earlier, he played and missed several cut shots before finally perishing.

Runs 11th Test fifty for Jaiswal Jaiswal's 87 was laced with 13 fours. He owns 1,990 runs from 21 matches (39 innings) at 53.78. This was his 11th Test fifty (100s: 3). Meanwhile, he hit his 4th fifty versus England (100s: 3). He owns 904 runs at 82.18 versus England, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 11 away matches (home of opposition), he owns 899 runs at 47.31 (50s: 4, 100s: 3).

Do you know? Jaiswal surpasses 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket With his 73rd in the innings, Jaiswal completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the landmark in his 40th red-ball game (73 innings). Notably, Jaiswal has an average of around 59 in First-Class cricket. His tally includes 14 tons and 14 fifties.

Century Jaiswal slammed a ton in the 1st Test In the first Test of the ongoing series, at Headingley, Jaiswal made a significant contribution in the 1st innings. He scored a fluent 101 off 159 balls before getting out to Stokes. It was his fifth Test hundred. However, he couldn't repeat his form in the 3rd innings as he managed just four runs off 11 balls before being dismissed by Brydon Carse.