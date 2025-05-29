England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test: Key details
What's the story
India A are set to face on England Lions in the 1st Unofficial Test, starting May 30.
The first of two First-Class matches between the two 'A' sides will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.
Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead a star-studded India A side that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shardul Thakur among others.
Here are further details.
Context
Why does this story matter?
This impending two games mark an important step in India's preparation for their upcoming Test series against England, starting June 20.
India will be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket.
With R Ashwin also having retired, a young Indian side would aim to shine in England.
Notably, India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007.
Information
No telecast for the match
Day 1 of the 1st unofficial Test between England Lions and India A will start at 3:30pm IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the ECB website and app as there is no telecast available in India.
Information
A look at India A squad
India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, and Harsh Dubey.
Takeaways
Key takeaways from Indian squad
As mentioned, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named India A 's captain.
All eyes were on Nair, who had an excellent domestic campaign for Vidarbha. He managed 863 runs from 9 matches at 53.93.
Notably, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan will join the India A squad for their second match against England Lions.
The India A squad for the England tour has a formidable fast-bowling attack in Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, and Tushar Deshpande.
Information
A look at England Lions' squad
England Lions squad: James Rew (captain), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, and Max Holden.