India A are set to face on England Lions in the 1st Unofficial Test, starting May 30.

The first of two First-Class matches between the two 'A' sides will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead a star-studded India A side that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shardul Thakur among others.

