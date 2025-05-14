What's the story

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has paid a fitting tribute to his ex-teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The emotional post was shared on Instagram after the duo's recent exit from Test cricket.

Dhawan and the two cricketers formed a deadly trio, playing together in 166 international matches in their prime years.

Out of these matches, they won 100 games while losing 56.