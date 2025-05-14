'Proud' Dhawan pays tribute to Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
What's the story
Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has paid a fitting tribute to his ex-teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The emotional post was shared on Instagram after the duo's recent exit from Test cricket.
Dhawan and the two cricketers formed a deadly trio, playing together in 166 international matches in their prime years.
Out of these matches, they won 100 games while losing 56.
Tribute
Dhawan's emotional Instagram tribute
Dhawan took to his official Instagram account to share a heartwarming message, thanking Rohit and Kohli for the memories they created.
His post read, "Pitch par sirf shots nahi, yaariyaan bhi banti hain. Proud to have shared the field with two of the finest, @rohitsharma45 and @virat.kohli. Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and the moments that created history. Test cricket will miss you."
The post soon became a hit among fans who remembered their time on the field.
Kohl
Kohli owns fourth-most Test runs for India
Kohli featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.
Kohli smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career and each of them has come while leading the team. No other batter has even six double-tons as a designated captain.
Rohit
Rohit's Test career: A journey of highs and lows
Rohit scored a stunning 177 on his debut Test, the second-highest by an Indian debutant.
However, despite a long career, he played only 67 Tests due to inconsistencies and injuries.
Across his Test career, Rohit scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 (100s: 12, 50s: 12).
Each of Rohit's 12 Test tons resulted in victories for India. No other batter with six-plus tons has a 100% record.
Transition phase
Dhawan's retirement and India's new Test era
Meanwhile, Dhawan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket himself in August last year, ending a decorated career of over 269 international matches.
His exit, along with those of Kohli, Rohit, and Ravichandran Ashwin marks a transition phase for Indian cricket as they gear up to face England in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley.
Shubman Gill is widely tipped to lead this new-look Indian Test team on their tour of England.
Twitter Post
Here is Dhawan's post!
Instagram post of Shikhar Dhawan for Rohit & Virat. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sXvTMQoMsI— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2025