What's the story

Trent Boult, the legendary New Zealand pacer, has decided to return for the rest of Indian Premier League 2025 season, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His return is viewed as a major boost for the Mumbai Indians (MI), considering how crucial he has been to their success this season.

The team has been resilient, recovering from a poor start to emerge as a strong playoff contender.

