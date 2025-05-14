Trent Boult hands MI massive boost for IPL season remainder
What's the story
Trent Boult, the legendary New Zealand pacer, has decided to return for the rest of Indian Premier League 2025 season, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His return is viewed as a major boost for the Mumbai Indians (MI), considering how crucial he has been to their success this season.
The team has been resilient, recovering from a poor start to emerge as a strong playoff contender.
Here's more.
Star player
Boult's impressive performance
Boult, 36, was MI's costliest buy at the last mega auction, going for ₹12.5 crore (approximately $1.49 million).
His performance this season has been phenomenal, making him MI's top wicket-taker and joint-fourth in the tournament with 18 wickets at an economy of 8.49.
He also took home the Player-of-the-Match award for his brilliant figures of four for 26 in an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Information
Boult's IPL stats and numbers for MI
Boult, who has represented 5 different teams in the IPL, owns 139 scalps from 116 matches at 25.81. For MI, he has bagged 55 wickets in 41 matches at 21.80.
Player status
MI's overseas players await availability
The rescheduling of IPL 2025, after a one-week suspension on May 10, is set to have a major impact on MI.
The five-time champions are now waiting for three key overseas players to be available: South Africans Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, and English all-rounder Will Jacks.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for their players participating in IPL were only valid till May 25, the tournament's original end date.
Coordination
CSA and ECB in discussions
Discussions are underway between CSA and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide the way forward.
Both Rickelton and Bosch are included in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. CSA said they must assemble by the end of May to prepare for the big Test event.
Meanwhile, England's Will Jacks has been asked by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to return in time for an ODI series against West Indies starting May 29.
Information
MI are 4th in IPL 2025 standings
MI are placed 4th in IPL 2025 standings with 7 wins and 5 defeats from 12 matches. MI own 14 points and their NRR is +1.156. MI will take on Delhi Capitals on May 21 after IPL's resumption.