Tom Cruise turns down Trump's Kennedy Center honor: Report
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has turned down the opportunity to be among the first group of Kennedy Center Honorees during US President Donald Trump's presidency. The Washington Post reported that Cruise declined the invitation due to "scheduling conflicts." The news was confirmed by several current and former Kennedy Center employees who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported the outlet.
Honors announcement
Trump announces 5 new honorees for the Kennedy Center Honors
On Wednesday, Trump announced Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone and country music legend George Strait as recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. This move is part of his efforts to take control of the Kennedy Center arts complex. Other honorees include disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and British theater star Michael Crawford. The Honors gala is usually held in early December and later aired on CBS. Trump will host this year's ceremony.
Venue history
About the Kennedy Center and Trump's involvement
The Kennedy Center, a premier performing arts venue in the US, is named after the late President John F. Kennedy. Established in 1971, it has historically enjoyed bipartisan support. The center houses the National Symphony Orchestra and hosts theater, opera, comedy, and other productions. In February, Trump dismissed the center's leadership and appointed himself as board chairman. He also recently revealed that he always wanted the honor but never received it.
Upcoming honor
Cruise to receive honorary Oscar in November
Meanwhile, Cruise is still set to receive a prestigious honorary award for his contribution to the film industry by 2025. In June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that he will be honored with an Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards on November 16. Over his career, Cruise has received Oscar nominations for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. He was last seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.