Tom Cruise turns down Trump's Kennedy Center honor: Report

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has turned down the opportunity to be among the first group of Kennedy Center Honorees during US President Donald Trump 's presidency. The Washington Post reported that Cruise declined the invitation due to "scheduling conflicts." The news was confirmed by several current and former Kennedy Center employees who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported the outlet.

Honors announcement Trump announces 5 new honorees for the Kennedy Center Honors On Wednesday, Trump announced Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone and country music legend George Strait as recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. This move is part of his efforts to take control of the Kennedy Center arts complex. Other honorees include disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS, and British theater star Michael Crawford. The Honors gala is usually held in early December and later aired on CBS. Trump will host this year's ceremony.

Venue history About the Kennedy Center and Trump's involvement The Kennedy Center, a premier performing arts venue in the US, is named after the late President John F. Kennedy. Established in 1971, it has historically enjoyed bipartisan support. The center houses the National Symphony Orchestra and hosts theater, opera, comedy, and other productions. In February, Trump dismissed the center's leadership and appointed himself as board chairman. He also recently revealed that he always wanted the honor but never received it.