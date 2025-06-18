Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton set to receive honorary Oscars
What's the story
Hollywood's film academy has announced that veteran movie star Tom Cruise and singer-actor Dolly Parton will be awarded with honorary Oscars this year for their lifetime achievements.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 17, by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Actor-choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas were also chosen for this recognition by the board of governors.
Ceremony details
'The Final Reckoning' star Cruise's achievements
The honorees will receive this during the Governors Awards gala in November.
Cruise, who currently stars in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, was selected for his decades-long work in films like Risky Business and two Top Gun movies.
He had also received nominations for Best Actor in the past (Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire) and Best Supporting Actor (Magnolia).
Humanitarian recognition
Parton's charitable efforts
Parton, a legendary country music singer and star of movies like Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her charitable efforts.
Her Imagination Library has reportedly provided a whopping 284 million free books to children in 30 years.
Parton has also received two Oscar nominations for Best Song (9 to 5 and Transamerica).
Film industry accolades
Allen and Thomas's contributions
Allen, known for her roles in Fame and Ragtime, has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times.
Thomas, a Production designer, has worked on several Spike Lee films such as She's Gotta Have It and Do the Right Thing, along with Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind.
Academy President Janet Yang praised these four iconic artists for their extraordinary careers and commitment to the filmmaking community.