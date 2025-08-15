'Badtameez hain...': Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood's male actors

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken about her experiences in Bollywood . In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she called out male actors for their "badtameez" (impolite) behavior. She said that she has not worked with many male actors because of this behavior, implying that she managed her career choices despite these challenges.

Misbehavior 'My concern was that these actors were extremely impolite' When asked if she faced any untoward advances from male actors, Ranaut said, "Maine zyada heroes ke saath kaam hi nahi kiya hain! Mera main concern yahi tha ki badtameez bahut hain heroes." (I haven't worked with many male actors. My concern was that these actors were extremely impolite.) She clarified that her concerns weren't limited to sexual harassment but included general misbehavior on set.

Professional challenges 'I faced legal trouble because of this behavior' Ranaut explained, "Late aana set pe, badtameeziyan karna, heroine ko neecha dikhana, sideline karna, choti van dena... mujhe kaafi trouble bhi hua ki kitne cases ye mujh pe kiye isiliye kyuki main inn cheezon se okay nahi thi jabki most girls are okay with this." (Coming late to the set, misbehaving, putting the heroine down, sidelining them, giving them smaller vanity vans... I faced a lot of trouble, including legal cases, because I wasn't okay with this).

Allegations 'Married men with kids hits on you...' Ranaut also broke her silence on allegations of dating married men. She said, "When you are young and ambitious, and a married man with kids hits on you, it's you who are falling for someone in a relationship. It's not the man's fault. People always find a way to blame the women." "Look at the rape victims who get blamed for wearing certain types of clothes..." "All these are markers of the wrong mentality."

Struggle 'Got called for casting couch...': Ranaut's early career struggles Ranaut further revealed the struggle of outsiders and said, "Of course, I got called for a casting couch. The industry is a dirty and filthy place, and it's very unkind to outsiders." "Outsiders deal with a lot of exploitation in this place, and that also happens in the parallel industries, like in Lokhandwala." "I have gone to these places, I have worked there, and I am lucky that I got a break early in my life."