'Americana' starring Sydney Sweeney hits theaters: Check reviews
Sydney Sweeney stars in "Americana," a new crime thriller now showing across the US.
Directed by Tony Tost, the film follows Penny Jo Poplin—a waitress chasing her Nashville dreams—who gets caught up in a wild chase for a sacred Lakota Ghost Shirt.
After premiering at SXSW, it's rolling out on 2,800 screens nationwide.
Cast and critical reception
"Americana" features Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey (making her acting debut), Zahn McClarnon, Eric Dane, and more.
Critics are loving its mix of crime and Western vibes—think Tarantino meets Coen Brothers—with strong performances and a story involving a sacred Native American artifact.
If you're into stylish thrillers with standout casts, this one might be worth checking out.