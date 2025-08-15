'Americana' starring Sydney Sweeney hits theaters: Check reviews Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Sydney Sweeney stars in "Americana," a new crime thriller now showing across the US.

Directed by Tony Tost, the film follows Penny Jo Poplin—a waitress chasing her Nashville dreams—who gets caught up in a wild chase for a sacred Lakota Ghost Shirt.

After premiering at SXSW, it's rolling out on 2,800 screens nationwide.