Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' to premiere on JioHotstar on August 27

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker, embarks on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts." Julia Louis-Dreyfus also plays a pivotal role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Upcoming projects

The cast will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The cast of Thunderbolts* will reprise their roles in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday. They will be seen alongside original Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four members. The film was followed by Marvel's summer releases, which included Pedro Pascal's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the series Ironheart.