Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' to premiere on JioHotstar on August 27
What's the story
The Marvel film Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from August 27. The announcement was made by the studio through a clip featuring Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Stan, and David Harbour. The movie is centered around a group of anti-heroes from previous Marvel films who unite to face a common enemy.
Gather your team and stream Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* on August 27 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/78Ayt4w3KY— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 14, 2025
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in the movie
The official synopsis of the film reads, "Ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker, embarks on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts." Julia Louis-Dreyfus also plays a pivotal role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Upcoming projects
The cast will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The cast of Thunderbolts* will reprise their roles in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday. They will be seen alongside original Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four members. The film was followed by Marvel's summer releases, which included Pedro Pascal's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the series Ironheart.