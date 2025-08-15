Taylor Swift beats Donald Trump on YouTube: New Heights podcast

Swift's episode broke multiple records

The hype was real: so many fans joined that YouTube crashed mid-show.

Swift used the moment to announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, which sparked a massive 3,000% jump in Spotify listenership for 'New Heights' and a 618% spike in female listeners.

Even though Trump's episode still holds a higher cumulative view count at 59 million, Swift's hit 9 million views in under a day—plus, social media couldn't stop talking about it.