Taylor Swift beats Donald Trump on YouTube: New Heights podcast
Taylor Swift's guest spot on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce just set a new record for the New Heights YouTube channel.
When the episode dropped this August, 1.3 million people tuned in live—almost twice as many as Donald Trump's Joe Rogan interview nine months ago.
Swift's episode broke multiple records
The hype was real: so many fans joined that YouTube crashed mid-show.
Swift used the moment to announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, which sparked a massive 3,000% jump in Spotify listenership for 'New Heights' and a 618% spike in female listeners.
Even though Trump's episode still holds a higher cumulative view count at 59 million, Swift's hit 9 million views in under a day—plus, social media couldn't stop talking about it.