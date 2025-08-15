National Award: Meenakshi, late Saravanamaruthu honored for 'Little Wings'
Tamil short film Little Wings just won the National Award for Best Cinematography (Non-Feature Film), thanks to a team-up between Meenakshi Soman and the late Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi.
Saravanamaruthu was honored posthumously for his work.
How the duo worked on the short film
The shoot was split: Saravanamaruthu filmed the first four days, and Meenakshi finished the last two.
To keep things visually smooth, Meenakshi carefully studied his footage before picking up the camera herself—so viewers never notice where one left off and the other began.
Meenakshi's struggles while making 'Little Wings'
Meenakshi didn't let language barriers or even a pandemic stop her. She tackled a Tamil script she barely knew and rode 300km from Kochi to Bodinayakanur on her mom's scooter during COVID-19, carrying all the required filming permits.
Their dedication paid off, with festival honors ensuring Saravanamaruthu's legacy lives on through their celebrated film.