'Sholay': Hema recalls how director convinced her for iconic role
What's the story
Hema Malini, who played Basanti in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, recently shared her thoughts on the film as it turns 50. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that while she's open to remakes with new actors, nothing can beat the original film's impact. "Remake ho sakte hai... But woh aage 50 saal chalega ya nahi chalega woh guarantee nahi hai." She also revealed her initial reaction to her role and recalled how Sippy convinced her to take it up.
Initial apprehension
'I wasn't very excited...': Malini's first reaction
Malini revealed, "When the film was first offered, I wasn't very excited about it; I even asked him 'are you sure? You are offering me ek tange waali ka role, itna chota role?" "So when he said, 'there are so many artists in the film, and you're also playing one character,' I felt it was a small role. I told him, 'This doesn't inspire me.' But he looked at me and said, 'Just say yes. Otherwise, you will repent."
Film's impact
'Sholay' has a legacy, says Malini
Malini further added, "Sholay has a legacy, and it is iconic. People remember each and every dialogue of the film." She also drew parallels between Sholay and other classic epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat. "They all are great epics. So many interpretations have been made on the same... BR Chopra's Ramayan worked so well, but that is not true for every version."
Personal reflections
Malini recalls working with her co-stars in 'Sholay'
Malini also shared her personal memories of working on Sholay. She said, "I have such fond memories of working with everyone... Today, Sholay has become an iconic film." "At that time, we all were just starting (our careers)... Like Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) was also upcoming in those days." "Except for Dharam ji (Dharmendra) and Sanjeev ji (Sanjeev Kumar), all the other actors were upcoming."