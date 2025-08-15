'Sholay': Hema recalls how director convinced her for iconic role

Initial apprehension 'I wasn't very excited...': Malini's first reaction Malini revealed, "When the film was first offered, I wasn't very excited about it; I even asked him 'are you sure? You are offering me ek tange waali ka role, itna chota role?" "So when he said, 'there are so many artists in the film, and you're also playing one character,' I felt it was a small role. I told him, 'This doesn't inspire me.' But he looked at me and said, 'Just say yes. Otherwise, you will repent."

Film's impact 'Sholay' has a legacy, says Malini Malini further added, "Sholay has a legacy, and it is iconic. People remember each and every dialogue of the film." She also drew parallels between Sholay and other classic epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat. "They all are great epics. So many interpretations have been made on the same... BR Chopra's Ramayan worked so well, but that is not true for every version."