Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi 'world's biggest feminist'

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi , calling him the "biggest feminist in the world." Ranaut emphasized several initiatives by PM Modi that have empowered women across India. Speaking to Hautterfly, she said, "There are so many things...he is truly the biggest feminist I have seen."

Specific measures Toilets, gas ovens for women Ranaut highlighted the specific steps taken by Modi, such as improving sanitation facilities and providing gas ovens over the years. "The first thing he did after he came to power was to make toilets...then he gave them a gas oven so that the women would not have to cut the wood and then make food," she said. "He is a silent feminist."

Gender equality Bank accounts, reservations for women Ranaut also highlighted PM Modi's initiatives to open bank accounts for women and provide them with reservations as major steps toward growth and equality. These actions, she believes, have paved the way for a more inclusive, just society where women have better access to opportunities. "There are so many things; he is truly the biggest feminist I have seen. Also, he has never shown that he has done these many things for women."