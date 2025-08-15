LOADING...
Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi 'world's biggest feminist'

By Isha Sharma
Aug 15, 2025
10:19 am
What's the story

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "biggest feminist in the world." Ranaut emphasized several initiatives by PM Modi that have empowered women across India. Speaking to Hautterfly, she said, "There are so many things...he is truly the biggest feminist I have seen."

Specific measures

Toilets, gas ovens for women

Ranaut highlighted the specific steps taken by Modi, such as improving sanitation facilities and providing gas ovens over the years. "The first thing he did after he came to power was to make toilets...then he gave them a gas oven so that the women would not have to cut the wood and then make food," she said. "He is a silent feminist."

Gender equality

Bank accounts, reservations for women

Ranaut also highlighted PM Modi's initiatives to open bank accounts for women and provide them with reservations as major steps toward growth and equality. These actions, she believes, have paved the way for a more inclusive, just society where women have better access to opportunities. "There are so many things; he is truly the biggest feminist I have seen. Also, he has never shown that he has done these many things for women."

Political transition

Ranaut contested on BJP ticket

Ranaut, who contested and won a Lok Sabha seat from the Mandi constituency on a BJP ticket, has always been an ardent supporter of Modi and his administration. She won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by 74,755 votes against Congress's Vikramaditya Singh. On the showbiz front, she was last seen in Emergency. Up next, she will be seen in a psychological thriller with R Madhavan.