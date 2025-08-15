Kartik-Sreeleela's romantic drama to clash with Alia's 'Alpha': Report
What's the story
The much-awaited upcoming romantic film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, was slated to premiere on Diwali, but it is running behind schedule. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the untitled project will now hit theaters worldwide on December 25, 2025, reported Bollywood Hungama. This means it will clash with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming spy action thriller Alpha, which is also scheduled for a Christmas release.
Film insights
Film is a musical love story; December crowded with releases
While the storyline is still under wraps, the report suggests that it will be a musical love story with elements of drama and humanity. The production is being described as a large-scale spectacle with music and visuals designed to elevate its cinematic experience. This project will be Aaryan's next release after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Meanwhile, December is packed with releases. Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid Kapoor's next, as well as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will also release in December 2025.
Career trajectory
Aaryan has a busy schedule ahead with multiple films in the pipeline. He has collaborated with Karan Johar on Naagzilla and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He is also likely to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and will reportedly also headline Shimit Amin's Captain India.