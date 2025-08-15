Kartik-Sreeleela's romantic drama to clash with Alia's 'Alpha': Report

Film insights

Film is a musical love story; December crowded with releases

While the storyline is still under wraps, the report suggests that it will be a musical love story with elements of drama and humanity. The production is being described as a large-scale spectacle with music and visuals designed to elevate its cinematic experience. This project will be Aaryan's next release after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Meanwhile, December is packed with releases. Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid Kapoor's next, as well as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will also release in December 2025.